EAST ALTON – Unlawful weapon possession has led to felony charges in separate criminal cases filed against two from East Alton and St. Louis.

Wilbur F. Lucious, 43, of East Alton, was charged on June 9, 2025 with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony), aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm with no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card (both Class A misdemeanors).

On June 7, 2025, Lucious allegedly possessed a Ruger .22 caliber revolver which he knew was stolen. He also reportedly displayed a Smith & Wesson M&P AR-15 platform rifle “in a threatening manner” to another individual, which he also possessed without a valid FOID card.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Lucious; while he was granted pretrial release from custody, additional conditoins have been imposed on his release.

Among the conditions of his release are that he have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim he displayed the weapon to. He was also ordered to surrender his FOID card and all firearms in his possession to the East Alton Police Department, and has been prohibited from possessing any firearms while on pretrial release.

Dorian D. Parks, 24, of St. Louis, was charged in a separate case with one count each of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons and possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies.

On March 28, 2025, Parks allegedly carried a Glock 48 handgun inside a vehicle which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense. His possession of the weapon was unlawful as he had no valid Concealed Carry License; he was also charged with possession of a substance containing psilocybin.

The case against Parks was presented by the Maryville Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

