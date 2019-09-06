EAST ALTON - The 26th annual Soap Box Derby Festival is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Saturday, Sept. 7. It is always held the weekend after Labor Day, giving area youth a chance to race in a soapbox car down Berkshire Hill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year's rain-out is the first in the history of the event, and crowds have been steady in recent years. The cost is $2 for residents, $4 for non-residents, and the cars are provided.

During the event, there will be vendors selling food, crafts, and other items. The East Alton Fire Department will be selling pulled pork sandwiches.

Participants must be at least 7 years old, 4 feet to 4 feet 9 inches tall and must weigh between 55-90 pounds. They must be able to pass a safety check, fit comfortably in the car, operate the brakes and handle the steering of the car. There is only room for 200 kids, and racing starts at 10 am. For more information, call (618) 259-7411.

More like this:

Alton St. Pat’s Pub Crawl Returns to Downtown Alton
Mar 12, 2025
Staunton Man Accused Of Endangering Children During DUI In Alton
Jan 13, 2025
Woman Wins New Car in United Way of Greater St. Louis Watch.Enter.Win! Contest
Mar 19, 2025
Help HSHS Home Care Collect Food Items for Local Food Pantries and Programs in Southern Illinois
Feb 19, 2025
Kendall Jenner's One-Time Ferrari Highlights EXO Lounge Car Show: Luxury Cars and Family Fun Unite At Event
Mar 24, 2025

 