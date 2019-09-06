EAST ALTON - The 26th annual Soap Box Derby Festival is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Saturday, Sept. 7. It is always held the weekend after Labor Day, giving area youth a chance to race in a soapbox car down Berkshire Hill.

Last year's rain-out is the first in the history of the event, and crowds have been steady in recent years. The cost is $2 for residents, $4 for non-residents, and the cars are provided.

During the event, there will be vendors selling food, crafts, and other items. The East Alton Fire Department will be selling pulled pork sandwiches.

Participants must be at least 7 years old, 4 feet to 4 feet 9 inches tall and must weigh between 55-90 pounds. They must be able to pass a safety check, fit comfortably in the car, operate the brakes and handle the steering of the car. There is only room for 200 kids, and racing starts at 10 am. For more information, call (618) 259-7411.

