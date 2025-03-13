EAST ALTON – A local sex offender is facing his second charge of failing to register with authorities.

Gary L. Vancil, 62, listed as homeless out of East Alton, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 2 felony and his second or subsequent such offense.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Vancil allegedly failed to register with local authorities within three days after moving from his Sangamon County address, as required under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Vancil had previously been convicted of the same offense in a Madison County case from 2022.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Vancil, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

