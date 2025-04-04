EAST ALTON - The Illinois Education Association Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded a $1,000 grant to the East Alton School District 13 Boyz 2 Men program through the SCORE (Schools and Community Outreach by Educators) grant. This grant will significantly enhance the organization's mentorship program providing vital resources to foster the personal and academic growth of young participants.

The SCORE grant program encourages educators to collaborate on innovative projects that serve their schools and communities. The Boyz 2 Men program was selected among numerous applicants statewide, recognized for its creative and impactful approach to youth mentorship.

“We are honored to receive the SCORE grant,” said Angela Gray, East Alton School District School Social Worker and Program Assistant for the Boyz 2 Men Program.

“This funding will allow us to expand our programs, reaching more young people and providing them with the support they need to thrive both inside and outside of school,” said Nick Dorsey, Eastwood Elementary 4th Grade Teacher and Boyz 2 Men Mentor.

The Mentors are: Nick Dorsey, Eric Hensley, Blake Compton, Tyler Lafferty and Stan Hammonds. The Mentors meet monthly to discuss relevant topics aligned with the District’s character word of the month.

“We also teach life skills such as greeting someone with a firm handshake and good eye contact,” said Eric Hensley, Eastwood Elementary Special Education Teacher and Boyz 2 Men Mentor.

The grant will be utilized to develop new workshops and activities focused on life skills, academic support, and community engagement. By tailoring programs to meet the unique needs of each participant, the Boyz 2 Men program aims to create a nurturing environment that promotes resilience and success.

More than 75 grants were awarded in the past year to educators’ projects across the state. Educators’ ideas for projects were creative, varied and were based both inside and outside schools. All of them benefitted students, students’ families and the community.

The IEA represents 135,000 members, including teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty and staff, retired educators and students planning to become teachers.