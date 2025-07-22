EAST ALTON – An East Alton man remains in custody after committing his sixth domestic battery offense while on pretrial release from a prior criminal case.

Paul B. Hamlin, 56, of East Alton, was charged on July 16, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and his sixth offense of domestic battery, also a Class 2 felony.

On July 15, 2025, Hamlin allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck them about the head and face with a closed fist. Madison County court records show Hamlin had previously been convicted of domestic battery on five prior occasions; twice in 1998 and once each in 1996, 2009, and 2018, all in Madison County.

At the time of this latest offense, Hamlin was out on pretrial release from a 2024 case of driving under the influence, according to the state’s petition to deny Hamlin’s pretrial release from custody in this case.

The petition notes the victim reported that Hamlin becoming angry with them before striking and strangling them. Responding officers observed bruising on the victim’s face, arms, and neck.

Hamlin was arrested by the East Alton Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

