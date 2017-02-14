

EAST ALTON - East Alton Police secured a scene at a home in the 400 block of Broadway in East Alton on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly made some threatening statements in front of his family.

“We had a man who made his family worried about him, so we were able to get him out of the house and his mom and step dad took him to see if they could get him help,” East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said. “The man lives there and according to relatives, he made some statements that they thought were out of the ordinary. We went there and developed contact with him over the phone and were able to get him out of the house.”

Carlton said there were no threats to the family made by the man, who needed help.

“We have had some issues with him for the last six months on and off about this type of stuff,” Carlton said. “It is just one of those mental health issue cases.”

The police chief said the East Alton Police Department has worked hard in all the instances with the man to resolve the situations without harm to him. The police chief is in hopes the man will receive proper help to resolve some of his problems.

