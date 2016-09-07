EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is looking for details regarding what may have been an abduction Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the East Alton Police Department shared throughout social media, the alleged abduction occurred just before 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Grand and Murray Streets in East Alton. East Alton Detective Sgt. Christian Cranmer said the police received a call around 5 p.m. from a juvenile witness saying another juvenile was taken against his will into a white utility van with a sliding side door and double doors on the rear. The witness told police newspapers were covering the windows.

The suspect was described by the witness as a short white male who yelled at the victim twice before allegedly pulling him into the van.

Strangely, Cranmer said no victim has been named at this time. He said the witness did not know the child who was allegedly abducted. The alleged victim was described by the witness as being a short white male between the ages of 13-14. He has dark brown hair, long on the top and short on the sides. He was wearing a red polo shirt and blue jean shorts, according to the release.

Article continues after sponsor message

At this time, however, Cranmer said his department has no idea for whom they are searching. No calls for a missing child have come into his department. He said they were canvassing the area and reviewing security cameras within the vicinity of the alleged incident. Police called local schools Wednesday morning to check on students who may not have been in attendance.

"It's not making a whole lot of sense right now," Cranmer said.

Cranmer also stated he had no reason not to believe the witness in the story.

"He was visibly shaken," Cranmer said. "The witness gave very good details and said he did not know the victim. He had all the indicators he witnessed something traumatic."

Another possibility, Cranmer said, was a person the alleged victim knew was playing a joke or a prank on the child. Cranmer said anyone who may be a parent, family member or friend of the alleged victim who may have pulled such a prank should call the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

Currently, the department is pooling all of their resources into this incident, due to the severity of the scene described. In cases of missing children, every second counts. Anyone else who may have witnessed this event or may have seen the van are asked to call the department with any details as well.

More like this: