EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department investigated a report of suspicious activity involving an unmarked, yellow school bus on Sept. 14. The bus incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 13, reportedly seen in the Village of East Alton city limits.

“This bus was observed in the area, pulled up to a bus stop and opened the side passenger/student entry door,” East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer said. “No students made entry into the bus.”

The East Alton Police Department is currently investigating the incident and attempting to identify the bus and the driver,” Major Cranmer said. “Anyone with any information should contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.”

