EAST ALTON - East Alton Police and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) officials responded to a scene Monday afternoon of initially a serious situation, but it ended where a man relinquished himself to authorities without harm.

The person, who had an East Alton address, was a veteran and having apparent post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, Detective Christian Cranmer said.

The man’s girlfriend left him after he made some “alarming statements,” and called authorities, for help, Cranmer said.

East Alton Police handled the situation with delicate care and it took more than an hour to start engaging in conversation with the man.

“He initially didn’t want to talk with us but after we got squared away, it went pretty smooth,” Cranmer said.

ILEAS was asked to participate because East Alton Police thought they might have to go in after the man, but fortunately he came out unarmed without any kind of confrontation," Cranmer added.

“It could have been very bad, but it worked out. The chief was on the scene as well as other officers and they communicated with the man through his girlfriend’s cell phone. We explained to him that we were not there to rough him up or jail him, but make sure he was OK. He walked out unarmed and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.”

As of this evening, the man was hospitalized and being evaluated,” Cranmer said.

