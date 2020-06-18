East Alton Police Department Thanks Residents and Businesses For Donations to Officers
EAST ALTON - Over the last week, East Alton Police Department has had different businesses and citizens alike stop by with snacks and drinks for the officers and staff.
"We won't mention the citizens by name but please know that all of your kindness was overwhelmingly appreciated," East Alton Police Department said.
To Circle K and the Child Advocacy Center, thank you for all that you do, we are beyond happy to have your support.
"We will continue to serve the citizens of East Alton with pride and integrity; for it is what we are sworn and committed to do," East Alton Police said.
