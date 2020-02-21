East Alton Police Department Seeks Information About Two Subjects Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department has released two photos of individuals sought in an ongoing investigation. Article continues after sponsor message If anyone knows the identity of these two subjects, please contact Major Christian Cranmer at the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending