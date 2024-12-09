EAST ALTON - Two girls reported missing in East Alton have been located safe, according to Police Chief Scott Gollicke.

The announcement was made on Monday morning, December 9, 2024.

Chief Gollicke stated that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girls' disappearance is ongoing. He emphasized that the police are collaborating with the parents but could not provide further details at this time.

The East Alton Police Department is committed to ensuring the well-being of the children involved and is focused on gathering more information as the investigation progresses.

