EAST ALTON - Two girls reported missing in East Alton have been located safe, according to Police Chief Scott Gollicke.

The announcement was made on Monday morning, December 9, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Gollicke stated that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girls' disappearance is ongoing. He emphasized that the police are collaborating with the parents but could not provide further details at this time.

The East Alton Police Department is committed to ensuring the well-being of the children involved and is focused on gathering more information as the investigation progresses.

More like this:

East Alton Sex Offender Charged With Registration Failure
Mar 13, 2025
Investigation Underway After Police Locate Body
Feb 17, 2025
Authorities Confirm No Foul Play in East Alton Man's Death
Feb 18, 2025
East Alton Mourns Loss Of Former Mayor and Police Chief Fred H. Bright, Jr.
Feb 26, 2025
Authorities Investigate Death Of Man Found In East Alton Home
Feb 17, 2025

 