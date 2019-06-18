EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department conducted an undercover drug investigation on Friday, June 14, and made an arrest.

"The target of this investigation was Johnnie Yarborough, East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said. "We utilized a confidential informant throughout the course of the drug investigation. A buy/bust was conducted on Friday the 14th of June, where Yarborough was taken into custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There was a juvenile on the scene with Yarborough and it had been determined that Yarborough had given the juvenile the drug money after the buy was complete. This money was later located on the juvenile and secured as evidence."

Yarborough was charged on 6/17/19 with two counts, unlawful delivery of the controlled substance and child endangerment.

More like this: