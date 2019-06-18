EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department conducted an undercover drug investigation on Friday, June 14, and made an arrest.

"The target of this investigation was Johnnie Yarborough, East Alton Police Major Christian Cranmer said. "We utilized a confidential informant throughout the course of the drug investigation. A buy/bust was conducted on Friday the 14th of June, where Yarborough was taken into custody.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There was a juvenile on the scene with Yarborough and it had been determined that Yarborough had given the juvenile the drug money after the buy was complete. This money was later located on the juvenile and secured as evidence."

Yarborough was charged on 6/17/19 with two counts, unlawful delivery of the controlled substance and child endangerment.

More like this:

Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025
New Chronotherapy Research Could Eliminate Daily Injections for People With Rheumatoid or Juvenile Arthritis
6 days ago
Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025
18-Year-Old East St. Louis Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In St. Louis County Homicide
Feb 5, 2025

 