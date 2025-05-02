EAST ALTON — A collision involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Berkshire Boulevard and Wood River Avenue in East Alton around 3:03 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, authorities reported.

"The crash was the result of a semi-road rage situation on Wood River Avenue," East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said. "In an effort to get away from the other, one of the vehicles decided to run the red light and it caused the collision."

Golike described the impact of the accident as somewhat unusual for the location.

He also said injuries were minor in the accident, with one occupant of the offending vehicle being transported by ambulance to a hospital, while another was transported home from the scene and not taken for additional medical evaluation.

The East Alton chief said the incident was handled with a traffic citation.

