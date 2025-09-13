



EAST ALTON – Another individual has been charged with calling in terrorist threats to local businesses for nearly a month.

Jarrett M. Maki, 25, of Detroit, was charged on Sept. 8, 2025 with 11 Class X felony counts of making a terrorist threat. The case against Maki was filed just four days after a similar case against Austin H. Blair, 25, of East Alton, who was charged on Sept. 4, 2025 with 11 counts of making a terrorist threat, each Class X felonies.

The charges against Maki mirror those filed against Blair. Both individuals are charged with threatening to commit a terrorist act or creating the impression that a terrorist act was about to be committed on 11 different occasions from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2025.

Both individuals are accused of making phone calls to several local businesses, including various fast food restaurants, a convenience store, and a local bar. According to charging documents, Maki made the same threats against the same businesses on the same dates as Blair, in some cases copying Blair’s threats word-for-word. A more detailed breakdown of the threats made against each business is contained in this related story on Riverbender.com.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Maki, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Among the conditions imposed on his release are that he “have no contact with Austin Blair,” though the extent of their previous contact is unclear.

Maki was additionally ordered to “not communicate with any Madison County business or individuals for any unlawful purpose” and “not utilize any electronic device for the purpose of communicating with any business or individual anonymously.”

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

