Jonathan W. Burris, 35, listed as homeless out of East Alton, was charged on Oct. 14, 2025, with a Class 2 felony count of burglary and a Class 3 felony count of theft.

On Sept. 13, 2025, Burris allegedly entered a building at 427 N. Shamrock in East Alton, which is property of Wieland, with the intent to commit a theft. He is additionally accused of stealing 19 bundles of copper wire, weighing approximately 740 pounds, with a total value exceeding $500 from Wieland.

This occurred just over a week before a separate but similar incident in which a Granite City man was accused of stealing multiple spools of copper wire, compressed copper pucks, and a copper coil condenser from Wieland Recycling in Granite City on Sept. 21, 2025.

The case against Burris was presented by the East Alton Police Department, and he has been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

