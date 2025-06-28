ALTON – An Alton man accused of threatening a Dollar General worker with a knife after stealing from the store faces his latest in a long history of felonies.

Curtis S. McTizic, 57, of Alton, was charged on June 23, 2025 with a Class X felony count of armed robbery.

On June 21, 2025, McTizic allegedly stole various items from Dollar General and threatened the use of force against the victim while armed with a knife.

A petition to deny McTizic’s pretrial release from custody, filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, states he was confronted by a Dollar General employee after stealing various items from the store.

“When defendant was confronted by an employee of the store, he pulled a knife from his backpack, pointed it at the employee, and stated, ‘I'm going to kill you,’” the petition states. “Defendant then exited the store with various items from the store. Defendant was located nearby and admitted to being present at the store and stealing items from the store.”

McTizic’s extensive criminal history, dating back to 1999, includes prior convictions of aggravated assault, escape, burglary, theft, attempted armed robbery, and many more. At the time of this incident, McTizic was also on pretrial release for two felony retail theft charges and on probation for a felony retail theft.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against McTizic, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

