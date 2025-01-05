EAST ALTON — The East Alton Fire Department and Street Department today urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel as winter weather conditions create hazardous roadways.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, both departments issued a statement acknowledging the ongoing snowfall and the challenges faced by the local Street Department.

"As you're likely aware, it's snowing heavily," the statement read. The department emphasized the importance of giving street crews space to operate safely, noting that they are working diligently to manage the weather's impact.

Officials highlighted that the conditions pose risks not only for residents but also for emergency responders.

"It's just as dangerous out there for us as it is for you," the statement continued. The fire department remains available for emergencies, but they stress the importance of safety for all during this weather event.

Residents are encouraged to heed the advice of local officials and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The East Alton Fire Department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

"Be safe today, folks," the two departments said in closing.

