COLUMBIA, Missouri (December 27, 2021) - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Fall 2021 Semester (August-December, 2021.) To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean's list is Macie Lucas of East Alton, who attended Day Campus - Columbia, MO.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With nearly 40 locations across the country, including 20 on military installations, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 95,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.

