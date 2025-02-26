EAST ALTON — Fred H. Bright, Jr., a prominent area figure in local law enforcement and politics, died at the age of 82 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at his home. Bright's death marks the end of a significant chapter in the Village of East Alton, where he dedicated much of his life to public service.

Born on June 24, 1942, in Granite City, Bright served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before embarking on a lengthy career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at the County Jail, later joining the Alton Police Department. His tenure culminated in a role as Chief of Police for the Village of East Alton, after which he served as Major with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Notably, Bright was a graduate of the FBI Academy.

Bright also held the office of Mayor of East Alton for five terms, during which he was known for his commitment to the village and its employees.

Darren Carlton, the current Mayor of East Alton, reflected on Bright's legacy, and said, “He was a worker’s boss...Everybody who worked for Fred stood up for the workers made sure they had what needed and he always concerned about the workers.”

In addition to his public service, Bright was a State Farm Insurance Agent since 1983 and was actively involved in community organizations, including the Wood River Masonic Lodge and the Ainad Shrine Temple.

Bright is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley R. Rieken.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 3, at Paynic Home for Funerals, with a Jesters Walk-Through at 7:13 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at the funeral home, followed by burial with military honors at Moro Cemetery.

