WOOD RIVER - A woman from Wood River and a man from East Alton were both charged with attempted armed robbery after luring a victim out of their home and pointing a firearm at them.

Tyler M. Cunningham, 22, of East Alton, and Brooke C. Wiegand, 20, of Wood River, were both charged with attempted armed robbery, both Class 1 felonies. Cunningham was additionally charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Cunningham and Wiegand allegedly attempted a robbery while armed with a Bryco Model 49 9mm handgun, according to court documents.

Cunningham’s possession of the pistol was unlawful as he had previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a 2023 Madison County case. Cunningham’s criminal history also includes several other charges in Madison County dating back to 2020, including burglary, drug possession, probation violation, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Petitions were filed to deny both Cunningham and Wiegand’s pretrial release. According to the petition to keep Cunningham detained, he and Wiegand worked together to attempt the armed robbery against the same victim.

The victim in this case told authorities he was contacted by Wiegand, who requested him “to come outside his residence.” When he did so, he was met by Cunningham, “who pointed a firearm at him and demanded his property.” Both Wiegand and Cunningham then fled the scene.

“Officers located the defendant and co-defendant at a residence and took them into custody,” the petition continues. “Defendant admitted to possessing a firearm and demanding the victim's property. Defendant provided the location of the firearm.

“Defendant further admitted to giving the firearm to another person that was hiding inside the residence. Officer located the other individual and the firearm in the location provided by the defendant. Defendant is a convicted felon.”

The Wood River Police Department presented the cases against both Cunningham and Wiegand. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate they both currently remain in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: