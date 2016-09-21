ST. LOUIS - United States States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced a sentence Wednesday for a man on three counts of conveying a false threat.



Jeremy R. Colwell, 33, of East Alton, Illinois, was sentenced on September 20, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois for the false threat counts. He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, to be followed by 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

The U.S. states attorney said on February 16, 2016, April 2, 2016, and April 4, 2016, Colwell sent messages directly to the Home Depot in Alton, as well as to either law enforcement agencies or a local news outlet threatening the imminent detonation of a bomb at Home Depot.

On each occasion, the Home Depot location was either evacuated or searched by law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of the public.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak.





