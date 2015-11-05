ST. LOUIS - The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced today that George W. Holliday, Sr., 46, of East Alton, IL, entered pleas of guilty on November 5, 2015 in U.S. District Court in Benton, IL, to federal charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Obstruction of Justice.

Holliday is scheduled to be sentenced in Benton on March 1, 2016. Holliday faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment on each of the three federal charges, as well as a fine of not more than $1 million, and a term of not less than 3 years of supervised release upon release from prison.

At his change of plea hearing, Holliday admitted that he and co-defendant James E. Bailey, Jr., had attempted to deliver methamphetamine to a woman in Pocahontas, IL, on November 22, 2014. Holliday also admitted that when Glen Carbon police officers attempted to stop the car he was driving, Holliday instructed Bailey to hide a handgun beneath the seat cushions in the backseat of the car.

Bailey pled guilty to methamphetamine and firearms offenses in federal court on October 2, 2015. He will be sentenced in Benton on January 5, 2016.

The investigation which resulted in the conviction of Holliday and Bailey was conducted by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

The case is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

