WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced Angelo D. Logan, 21, of 108 Charlene, East Alton, was charged with various felony charges: Indecent Solicitation Of A Child, Traveling To Meet A Child, Solicitation To Meet A Child and Grooming.

Logan was taken into custody by the Wood River Police Department at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Logan is a registered sex offender. Logan is not allowed to use social media due to his status as a sex offender. Logan was using social media to maintain contact, intimidate, and solicit sex with a juvenile female.

The parents of the juvenile learned Logan had been using social media to contact and intimidate the juvenile since May of this year.

