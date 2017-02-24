WOOD RIVER - An East Alton man faces an array of charges stemming from an alleged attack and attempted robbery in Wood River.

The male suspect was identified as James Pritchard, 24, of the 100 block of Grand, East Alton. At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, the male victim of an alleged attack contacted the Wood River Police Department.

The victim stated that he was in contact with a female Thursday morning on social media. The male and female had been acquaintances and frequently conversed via social media. Thursday morning, she invited the male victim to her house and he was directed toward an address near First Street and East Acton Avenue.

When the victim arrived at the location, the suspect approached the passenger side of the victim's vehicle. The suspect knocked on the window and then entered the truck, spraying mace into the victim’s face and demanded money. The victim reacted physically and was able to wrestle the suspect out of his truck and leave the area.

Knowing the name of the female he was conversing with, the investigating officers were able to associate the male suspect. The possible male suspect was presented to the victim in a photographic line-up. The victim positively identified his assailant as Pritchard.

The investigation led officers to a house on East Acton near First Street in Wood River. The resident was contacted and confirmed the suspect was inside. Officers were allowed in and they took custody of the male and the female. Evidence observed in the living space where the couple was arrested led to a search warrant. Evidence recovered from the search warrant connected Pritchard to the crime.

"Sergeant Harris and Officer Timmins did an outstanding job by identifying, locating and making a swift arrest in this incident," Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

The female was later interviewed and released. Pritchard was charged Friday morning by the Madison County States Attorney’s Office.

Pritchard was charged with:

Count 1 - Vehicular Invasion Class-1 Felony

Count 2 - Attempted Aggravated Robbery Class-1 Felony

Count 3 - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance Class-4 Felony

The Honorable Judge Tognarelli set Pritchard’s bond at $200,000.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

