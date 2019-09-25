BOONE COUNTY, MO. - An East Alton man died after being struck by a vehicle in Missouri on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeremy D. Hall, 37, was walking in the passing lane of southbound U.S. 63, two-tenths of a mile south of Peterson Lane in Boone County.

A 2016 Toyota RAV4, a compact sport-utility vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old Jefferson City, Mo., man, struck Hall as the vehicle was traveling south in the passing lane. Investigator Dori Burke of the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Hall dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m.

The driver was not injured.

