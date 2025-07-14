EAST ALTON – A case of home invasion in East Alton has yielded a Class X felony charge against one of the city’s residents.

Jesse E. Stewart, 41, of East Alton, was charged on July 7, 2025 with one count of home invasion, a Class X felony.

On July 4, 2025, Stewart allegedly knowingly entered an East Alton residence without authority and injured one of the home’s occupants by striking the victim about the face.

Article continues after sponsor message

The state’s petition to deny Stewart’s pretrial release from custody states Stewart got into a physical altercation with the homeowner after kicking in their front door and refusing to leave the residence, despite being told to do so multiple times.

Stewart was still present in the residence when officers arrived in response to the reported home invasion. According to the petition, “the homeowners advised they had no relationship with the defendant and he had no authority to enter their residence.”

At the time of this incident, Stewart was on pretrial release from a 2024 Madison County case in which he was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

The East Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Stewart, who currently remains in custody in the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: