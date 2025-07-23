ALTON — The Alton Police Department arrested Andre L. Darden, a 45-year-old man from East Alton, in connection with a shooting that took place on July 5, 2025, in the 300 block of State Street in downtown Alton. The incident drew widespread local attention after video footage of the shooting circulated on social media.

Darden was taken into custody earlier today and has been charged by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine with aggravated battery with a firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is currently being held pending a detention hearing as outlined in his arrest warrant.

The Alton Police Department emphasized the significance of community cooperation in addressing violence.

“This arrest highlights the importance of the community and police department standing together and calling out bad actors who choose disorder and violence in our community,” the department said. It also reiterated its commitment to justice, saying the arrest “once again reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to bringing justice in the face of violence.”

In a message posted on the department’s Facebook page, officials warned that disorder and violence would not be tolerated.

“If you choose either, you will face consequences. Like Mr. Darden, your next appearances will be via booking photo and before the judge in court. Choose wisely!” the statement read.

The charges and statements are based on probable cause, and Darden is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

