WOOD RIVER - An East Alton man accused of aggravated robbery in the 600 block of Eden and Whitelaw in the Wood River continues to face charges.

The man - Antonio M. Shaw - a 19-year-old East Alton resident - has been charged but released by a judge because of the SAFE-T Act conditions, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Shaw was charged with aggravated robbery (a Class 1 felony), robbery (a Class 2 felony), and theft (a Class 3 felony).

The incident did not happen at the Wood River Recreation Center but was a block away at the end of a city parking lot, Chief Wells said.

The judge released Shaw from custody with certain conditions because of the SAFE-T Act, including that he be placed on electronic monitoring. Among the other conditions of his release is that he has no contact with the victims in this case.

Article continues after sponsor message

The chief said the situation occurred on Jan. 12, 2025, in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue. Wood River Police received a call about the situation around 5:25 p.m. that day.

Chief Wells said a deal had been negotiated between the victim and suspect to exchange property and once the victim was sitting at the location in the 600 block of Whitelaw, they were approached by an adult and two juvenile suspects who forcibly took property. Chief Wells said a suspect threatened to use a gun but did not display one. The gun was recovered by Wood River Police who responded quickly to the situation.

Chief Wells cited his officers with an accommodation for their efforts in handling this situation in quick fashion and no one was injured.

“Upon arrival, victim and victim’s mother observed defendant along with two other individuals,” the petition in Madison County Court states. “Defendant then took victim’s property without providing laptop or money for the shoes.”

When the victim’s mother confronted Shaw, “he indicated that he had a firearm and threatened bodily harm towards her” before fleeing on foot. While officers were unable to detain Shaw during the initial foot pursuit, they found “a firearm in the path in which the defendant fled.” Shaw was later located and detained. The two juveniles have been referred to a juvenile court for their involvement, the chief said.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: