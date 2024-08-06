Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON – The Pratt and Tobin Law Firm in East Alton has recently sponsored two students through the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED-IBT) Affiliate Sponsored Scholarship Program.

Isabella Ochoa, a recipient affiliated with AT&SFF, plans to major in Criminology and Criminal Justice at State Fair Community College. The other recipient, Joseph Stuckey, associated with Allied, is pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

"A warm congratulations to our two newest scholarship winners," the Tobin and Pratt Firm said in a statement. "They join the esteemed group of BMWED scholarship recipients. We look forward to seeing both of you excel in the upcoming academic year and wish you great success in your future endeavors."