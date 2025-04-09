EAST ALTON - The East Alton Ice Arena will host a free on-ice Easter egg hunt this weekend.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, kids of all ages are invited to the arena at 631 Lewis & Clark Boulevard in East Alton for an egg hunt on and around the ice. On Sunday, April 13, a sensory-friendly egg hunt will be held at 11:15 a.m. Participants must wear tennis shoes to walk on the ice.

“We’d love to have as many people as we can,” said Katie McKeon with the East Alton Ice Arena. “We appreciate the community. We try to give back to the community. Again, these are free Easter egg hunts. They just need to bring a bag.”

Starting at 3 p.m. on April 12, kids ages 1–3 can hunt for eggs. Kids ages 4–7 will join the hunt at 4 p.m., followed by 8–11-year-olds at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., middle school students can join in the fun. The evening will conclude with an Easter egg hunt for high school students at 9 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will also be on hand from 1–2:45 p.m. and 7–8:45 p.m. on April 12, during the ice arena’s public skate sessions.

At 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, kids can enjoy a sensory-friendly egg hunt. McKeon said there will be fewer lights and less people, and parents can go onto the ice alongside their children. The goal, McKeon explained, is to welcome more people to the ice rink and give everyone an opportunity to have fun.

“[We’ll] just make it so that those kids have a time of their own, and, if we do get a lot of kids for the other ones, they’re not bombarded,” she said. “Their parents can go out there with them and everything to help them.”

The Easter egg hunts are completely free, and skates are not required. Attendees can wear tennis shoes to walk on the ice and search for eggs. There will also be eggs hidden around the rink.

McKeon emphasized that the ice rink offers a lot more than just skating, though they love their skaters and hockey players. As the East Alton Ice Arena prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary, they hope to bring more people to the ice rink through events like the Easter egg hunts.

“We do have more than just skating here,” McKeon added. “There’s something for everyone because we have lots of new programs going on.”

To learn more about the arena's Easter egg hunts, click here. For more information about the East Alton Ice Arena, including their upcoming events, visit their official website at EastAltonIceArena.com.

