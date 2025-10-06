EAST ALTON — The third annual East Alton Food Truck Fest took place Sunday at Van Preter Park, drawing families and community members to enjoy a variety of activities and food offerings.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, and featured several food trucks, vendors, a bounce house for children, a cornhole tournament, and a car show for adults.

Gray Entertainment provided DJ services throughout the day, contributing to the festive atmosphere. Organizers noted that the weather was favorable, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

"The car show had 75 vehicles, and it was in memory of Mac McCormick, East Alton police detective Mike McCormick's father, who was a big car collector. The weather was also great," East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said.

The festival aimed to offer entertainment options for all ages, combining food, games, and music in a community setting.

