EAST ALTON — The 7th annual back-to-school event took place Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at the East Alton Keasler Complex, providing East Alton children with free school supplies, clothing, and other essentials ahead of the new academic year.

Organizers offered a range of items, including haircuts, new clothing, hygiene products, backpacks filled with grade-appropriate supplies, tennis shoes, socks, underwear, coats, jackets, and laundry soap. East Alton school teachers and volunteers assisted children as they selected items, all at no cost to families.

“We have many organizations and businesses that came together to help supply and support the needs for these children,” said Robin Carlton, an event organizer.

After shopping, children and their families enjoyed activities such as a bounce house, snow cones, and lunch outside the East Alton Recreation Department.

Numerous community groups and individuals contributed to the event’s success, including House of Victory pastors Tim and Lisa Naylor, Whitelaw Baptist Church, The Islands, Anderson Barber, Riverbend Bounce, East Alton School District #1, the Village of East Alton Trustees, East Alton Police and Fire Departments, East Alton Parks and Recreation, Mayor Darren Carlton, and the East Alton Women’s Club, according to Carlton.

