EAST ALTON - Larry Thatcher, the long-time rink manager of East Alton Ice Arena, retired after 32 years on July 31, 2025.

Thatcher was recognized at a recent East Alton Meeting for his long-time dedication to the rink and the region.

Thatcher was commended for a lifetime of dedication to the community and the game of hockey by East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton in a presentation.

Thatcher is a long-time East Alton resident and Navy veteran.

He was a founding member of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. He coached Roxana Shells, Alton Redbirds, East Alton-Wood River Oilers, Bethalto Eagles and the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougars.

“His passion and leadership earned him spots in both the St. Louis Hockey Hall of Fame and East Alton-Wood River Hall of Fame,” Mayor Carlton said. “We thank him for inspiring generations of players and families.”

