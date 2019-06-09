Listen to the story

EAST ALTON - East Alton had its annual Clean-Up Day from Saturday in the community with solid participation.

The cleanup started at the Recreation Center in East Alton.

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood thanked everyone who was in attendance, then everyone split into groups and cleaned up the trash along the roads.

Around 90 volunteers came out for the cleanup.

Afterward, there was food for those who volunteered their time.

