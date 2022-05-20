EAST ALTON - Mayor Darren Carlton of East Alton has spent years in public service from his days in law enforcement to now as leader of the village. East Alton Public Works Director Mike Moore said one of Darren's missions as mayor is to connect with youth and families and at 10 a.m. on Saturday in East Alton they have a great break-out event with warm weather here.

A Kids To Park Day is set in East Alton on Saturday and will be free because of some fundraising, and Abundant Life Church will provide a Bounce House for kids, Moore said.

"There will be free food and games at the event, which should be fun for all," Moore added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keasler Complex.

In the case of rain will be inside at the Keasler Center. The complex is located at 615 Third Street in East Alton.

"This is the first time we have done this, but it is really a chance to do this and do something for the village," Moore said.

More like this: