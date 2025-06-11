EAST ALTON/GRANITE CITY – Two cases of domestic battery in Madison County involve residents of East Alton and Granite City accused of strangulation and more.

Lindell Curtis, 64, of East Alton, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery on June 4, 2025.

Curtis allegedly strangled a household or family member and pushed a different household or family member to the ground on May 5, 2025.

A petition was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to deny Curtis’s pretrial release from custody. The petition states Curtis “had been drinking” before getting into an altercation with one family member, strangling them nearly to the point of them losing consciousness. During the altercation, he pushed another family member to the floor, causing them to fall.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Curtis, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

In a separate case, Steven C. Melville II, 41, of Granite City, was charged on June 1, 2025 with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

Melville allegedly strangled a family or household member and struck them about the face with his hands on May 30, 2025. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Franklin County, Ill. in 2016.

A petition was also filed to deny Melville’s pretrial release from custody. When officers contacted the victim, she described the violent incident and had “injuries consistent with her statement,” according to the petition. Marks could also be seen on Melville’s face and chest.

Melville was arrested by the Troy Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

