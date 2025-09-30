Our Daily Show Interview! Annual Trunk or Treat at East Alton 1st United on 10-12!

EAST ALTON - The East Alton First United Methodist Church invites community members to their annual trunk-or-treat and haunted house.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, kids and families can enjoy the trunk-or-treat from 6–7 p.m. in the church parking lot. The haunted house — an inflatable maze with jumpscares — will be open from 5–8 p.m. that evening.

“We’re trying to beat the rush,” said Angela Sarandis with the church. “We love doing things for the community. With us being right across the street from the school, we have to do fun things, and this is one of our fun things.”

Located at 1001 3rd Street in East Alton, the church hosts many community events year-round. But Sarandis is especially looking forward to the trunk-or-treat. She said the church has hosted the Halloween event for 15 years now, starting before trunk-or-treats were popular and welcoming over 700 people every year.

This year’s trunk-or-treat will feature ten to 12 decorated cars. At the end of the trunk-or-treat, kids will also receive a cookie, and there will be a space for photo ops.

The haunted house is a relatively new addition to the trunk-or-treat event. Sarandis emphasized that the event is “a safe environment.” While there will be scarers “mixed in the maze,” no one will get too close. The goal is to have a fun, safe, Halloween-themed event for kids of all ages.

Parking will be available along the street and in the parking lot of Eastwood Elementary School. Community members are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of fun. For more information, visit the church's official Facebook page.

