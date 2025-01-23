EAST ALTON — A cooking fire on the fifth floor of "The Olin Home" prompted a swift response from the East Alton Fire Department at approximately 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Fire crews were dispatched to the location at 310 Smith Ave. following reports of a fire alarm activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Engine 4311 and WR Truck 4233 found no visible signs of fire from the exterior of the building. However, the building's alarm system indicated multiple activations on the fifth floor. Firefighters quickly located the source of the alarm, identifying a cooking fire in an apartment with significant smoke present.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said he appreciated the response of his department's firefighters and all the others involved, including the Roxana and Wood River fire departments.

He said his firefighters are used to working in high-rise situations because there are two in East Alton.

The chief also said he greatly appreciated the assistance of the Madison County Housing Authority in the situation and East Alton Building and Zoning.

The fire was promptly isolated and extinguished. One occupant was removed from the affected apartment and evacuated to a lower floor, where they received medical treatment and were transported by Alton Memorial EMS.

Following the incident, Ladder 4331 and Engine 4311 worked to ventilate the fifth floor, clearing smoke from the area. Once the situation was stabilized, the apartment was turned over to building maintenance. All fire units were cleared from the scene and returned to service by 3:04 p.m.

