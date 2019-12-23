EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 8:40 a.m Monday morning in the 200 block of Victory Drive.

The East Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. Wood River Fire Department and Roxana Fire Department were also on the scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance and East Alton Police Department.

When firefighters arrived the house had smoke coming out of the second-story windows. The house was supposed to be vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

