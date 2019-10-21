Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at 4 p.m. on Sunday In the 300 block of South Pence.

The East Alton Fire Department called for a Box Alarm to help battle the blaze. Wood River and Roxana Fire Departments also responded along with Alton Memorial Ambulance and East Alton Police Department.

When firefighters arrived fire was showing in the garage.

More information to come.

