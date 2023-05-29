East Alton, Edwardsville, Godfrey Students Included: Drury Announces Day School Spring 2023 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (May 25, 2023) - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
In the spring semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL (if listed)
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran High
Edwardsville, IL
Connor Bain, Triad High School
Tyler Frolik, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Godfrey, IL
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
