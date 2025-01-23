East Alton Chief: Police Chase Ends On Buchta Road Without Incident
MADISON COUNTY — A police chase concluded without incident on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, according to East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike. The pursuit, which involved multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, ended on Buchta Road in Madison County, where traffic was temporarily halted.
East Alton Chief Golike reported that the chase was traffic-related and noted that the vehicle involved had been in a crash before the pursuit. The damage displayed was not new.
As of 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Buchta Road remained closed while authorities continued their investigation. Chief Golike stated that more information would be released as the situation develops.
A subject is in custody.
