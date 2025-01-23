MADISON COUNTY — A police chase concluded without incident on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, according to East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike. The pursuit, which involved multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, ended on Buchta Road in Madison County, where traffic was temporarily halted.

East Alton Chief Golike reported that the chase was traffic-related and noted that the vehicle involved had been in a crash before the pursuit. The damage displayed was not new.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Buchta Road remained closed while authorities continued their investigation. Chief Golike stated that more information would be released as the situation develops.

A subject is in custody.

More like this:

U.S. Marshals Partner With East Alton Police For Warrant Delivery
Jan 17, 2025
Police Identify Victim in East Alton Train Tragedy
Aug 28, 2024
Opinion: Pulido Endorses Mike McCormick For Mayor In Village Of Godfrey
Mar 14, 2025
Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Chief Deputy Pulido: Boy Found "Safe:" Authorities Had Searched For Missing 14-Year-Old From Godfrey Area
Mar 24, 2025

 