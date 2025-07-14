EAST ALTON — The East Alton Building and Zoning Office has relocated the permit clerk to East Alton City Hall, officials announced this week.

Hours for the permit clerk at East Alton City Hall at 119 West Main Street are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said the move of the permit clerk was to ensure that anyone who came in looking for the clerk or any other issues for Building and Zoning would be available. East Alton has its other offices at City Hall, so if the permit clerk happens not to be there, a person is there to answer questions or take contact information, Carlton said.

The Building and Zoning Department's Office remains at 232 Church St. in East Alton.

