EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire early Saturday morning in the 400 block of East St. Louis Avenue.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house.

East Alton requested a second alarm for the fire. East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Alton, and Rosewood Heights Fire departments were on scene along with East Alton and Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

Several other area fire departments covered each other's stations while they battled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

