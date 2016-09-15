WEDNESDAY

BOYS GOLF

REDBIRDS SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol fired a 1-over 37 at The Legacy Golf Course (par 36) in Pontoon Beach as the Alton finished second in a triangular meet with the host Warriors and Oilers Wednesday.

The Warriors carded a 180 to win the meet, with the Redbirds seven strokes back at 187 and the Oilers at 197.

Matt Moore carded a 3-over 39 to lead AHS, followed by Dalton Lahue (12-over 48), Ryan Boyd (13-over 49) and Dillon Lahue and Brayden Haug (15-over 51s each).

Drew Wielgus led the Warriors with a 4-over 41, followed by Riley Brown (8-over 45), Sam Wielgus and Bennett Smallie (11-over 47s each). The Redbirds will be at the O'Fallon Tournament Friday afternoon.

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE EAST 174, ALTON 193: Bre Haas took medalist honors on the day with a 3-over 39 as Belleville East defeated Alton 174-193 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf match at Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea, a par-36 layout.

Addison Gregory led the Redbirds with a 9-over 45, followed by Morgan Bemis (10-over 46), Jenna Fleming (13-over 49) and Aliana Kottabi (17-over 53).

The Redbirds are slated to take part in today's Belleville East Par-3 Tournament at Yorktown Golf Course in Shiloh.

BOYS SOCCER

HILLSBORO 2, ROXANA 1 (EXTRA TIME): Hillsboro's Dalton Greenwood scored in extra time to give the Hilltoppers a 2-1 South Central Conference win over Roxana in Hillsboro Wednesday.

The Shells fell to 1-9 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 15-15: Metro East Lutheran fell to 4-10 on the year with a 25-15, 25-15 loss to Waterloo Gibault at MEL's Hooks Gym Wednesday night.

Ashlee Robinson led the Knights with four kills, Lydia Flaherty had six assists and Emily Schwartz added eight digs. Katherine Lange scored five points from serve with two aces.

The Knights will be at the Belleville East Tournament Saturday, with the Lancers, Marquette Catholic, Waterloo and Miller Career Academy of the St. Louis Public High League also taking part.

FIELD HOCKEY

LUTHERAN SOUTH 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Maddie Butterfield had the only goal of the game as Lutheran South defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0 in St. Louis County Wednesday.

The Explorers fell to 0-3 on the year and host Oakville at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE EAST 8, ALTON 1: The doubles team of Abby Fischer/Hannah Macias had the only win of the day for Alton as the Redbirds dropped an 8-1 decision to Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference at home meet Wednesday.

AHS fell to 2-5 on the year and hosts East St. Louis Thursday.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Adri Ventmiglia and Maria Wendle won singles matches as Quincy Notre Dame dropped the Explorers to 2-2 on the year with a 7-2 win at Lewis and Clark Community College's Simpson Tennis Center Wednesday.

The Explorers host Granite City Thursday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WARRIORS THIRD IN COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL: Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe came away with individual honors on the day, covering the distance in 16:56.9 at the Collinsville Invitational meet at Collinsville High Wednesday.

The Warriors finished third with 61 points; Triad took the team title with 30 points, with the host Kahoks second at 58 points and Greenville bringing up the rear with 99 points.

Kariem Ali took 13th in 19:32.9, Aiden Sampson 14th in 19:39.9, Leo Nikonowicz 15th in 19:56.3, Donald James 18th in 21:10.5, Tyler Tindall 21st in 21:31.1 and Jack Blomme was 23rd in 21:55.7 to round out the Warrior scorers.

Three GCHS runners took part in the girls race; Alyssa Comer was fifth in 22:48, Chessy Nikonowicz 12th in 24:12 and Amanda Rivera 16th in 27:14. Triad defeated Collinsville 20-41 for the team title.

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Skylar Funk and Nick Paulda goaled in the opening quarter-hour to give Alton a 2-1 win over Granite City in a Southwestern Conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Godfrey Tuesday.

The Redbirds moved to 7-2 overall, 2-1 in the SWC with the win; the Warriors, in their 50th season of play, fell to 1-3-4 overall, 0-1-2 in the league.

Alex Moore scored the only goal for GCHS, in the 53rd minute.

Alton hosts Waterloo Gibault Saturday, while Granite hosts CBC Thursday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Zac Lafferty and Luke Sims scored as East Alton-Wood River downed Metro East Lutheran 2-1 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday in a Prairie State Conference match.

EAWR went to 5-4 on the year with the win; MEL fell to 5-4-1.

Noah Landers scored the only goal for the Knights.

MASCOUTAH 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: An opening-minute goal and two more scored in the second half helped send Civic Memorial to its fourth defeat on the trot as the Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision to Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Tuesday.

The Indians (5-3 overall, 1-2 in the league) got goals from Christian Gonzalez, Cole Junker and Nathan Mostoller to run out winners; the lone CM goal came from Kameron Denney.

The Eagles dropped 5-4 overall, 0-4 in the MVC.

TRIAD 3, JERSEY 0: Jason Deatheridge scored twice as Triad blanked Jersey 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Tuesday.

John McGee turned back seven Panther shots to preserve the clean sheet.

The Panthers fell to 6-2 overall, 1-2 in the MVC; the Knights went to 6-4 overall, 2-1 in the league.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, FREEBURG 2 (DRAW): Aaron Boulanger and Eli Skubish had goals for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins settled for a drawn result with Freeburg at home Tuesday.

The Griffins went to 6-1-3 on the year and host Breese Central Thursday afternoon.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, CONCORD TRIOPIA 17-13: Grace Baalman had 15 kills and Junie Zirkleback added 21 assists as Hardin-Calhoun swept Concord Triopia 25-17, 25-13 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match on the road Tuesday.

Kristin Wieneka contributed four kills for the Warriors (9-1 overall, 4-0 WIVC), while Emily Baalman had 13 points from serve and eight points each from Abby Baalman and Jordan Holland.

ROXANA 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10-14: Eight kills from Braden Lackey and 17 assists from Niah Bevolo helped Roxana to a 25-10, 25-14 win over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River Tuesday night at Milazzo Gym in Roxana.

Taylor Westfall had 12 points, including five aces, for the 10-5 Shells; Abby Kurth added two aces among her seven points, Taylor Jackson three kills and Abby Palen 10 digs.

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 17-14: Jersey fell to 6-8 overall as the Panthers dropped a 25-17, 25-14 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Waterloo on the road Tuesday.

Mackenzie Thurston had six kills and Kate Walsh 10 assists for the Panthers on the night.

The Panthers travel to Mascoutah for a Thursday night MVC encounter.

CARLINVILLE 26-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 24-15: Piasa Southwestern couldn’t hold off Carlinville in a South Central Conference match Tuesday, the Piasa Birds falling to the Cavaliers 26-24, 25-15.

Southwestern fell to 2-9 overall, 1-4 in the SCC with the loss.

HIGHLAND 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13-8: Civic Memorial was handed a 25-13, 25-8 loss to Highland in the Eagles’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener in Highland Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 8-6 on the year; they host Waterloo in a MVC clash Thursday evening, then take on the Bulldogs again at 9 a.m. Saturday in the opening match of the Granite City tournament at Memorial Gym.

JERSEY 4, ALTON 3: The doubles team of Chelsea Maag/Hannah Hudson and Hailea Tepen remained undefeated for the season Tuesday as Jersey defeated Alton 4-3 in a non-conference meet at Jerseyville Tuesday.

Alton’s Abby Fischer defeated Ashton Tewell at No. 1 singles, but Anne Snyders downed Hannah Macias, Tepen defeated Phillips and Maddie Bugger defeated Piepert to round out singles play.

Maag/Hudson defeated Giertz/Giertz at No. 1 doubles, the first set decided by a tiebreaker; Betsey Papin/Maddie Saenz defeated Libby Roth/Holli Roberts at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Mayfield/Molly Gross scored a win over Alexis Heinrich/Abby Spencer at No. 3 doubles.

The Panthers went to 4-1 on the year, while the Redbirds fell to 3-5.

ROXANA 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Roxana swept all six singles matches and won two of three doubles matches en route to an 8-1 win at Granite City Tuesday.

Roxana hosts Hillsboro Thursday, while the Warriors travel to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Simpson Tennis Center for a Thursday clash with Marquette Catholic.

GREENVILLE 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Metro East Lutheran dropped an 8-1 decision to Greenville at Greenville College Tuesday.

The Knights host Civic Memorial Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, JOHN BURROUGHS 0: Veronica Carrow, Annie Mulford and Ansley Dorsey all goaled for Edwardsville as the Tigers came away with a 3-0 win over John Burroughs in suburban St. Louis Tuesday.

Sarah Blume got the shutout for the Tigers.

The win sent the Tiger record to 6-2-1 on the season; they host Parkway West Thursday afternoon.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 148, BELLEVILLE WEST 177: Ben Tyrell turned in a 1-under 35 to take medalist honors on the day as Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 148-177 in a Southwestern Conference boys meet at Wood River’s Belk Park Golf Course Tuesday, a par-36 layout.

Issac Garrett had an even-par 36 for the Tigers, while Blake Burris carded a 2-over 38 and Tanner White, Jon Ratterman, Spencer Patterson and Luke Babington all had 3-over 39s.

EHS ran its record to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the SWC.

MARQUETTE BEATS EAGLES, KNIGHTS: Michael Holtz’s even-par 35 gave him medalist honors as Marquette Catholic went to 10-1 on the year with a triangular win over Columbia and Triad at the par-35 Rolling Hills course in Godfrey Tuesday.

The Explorers fired 146, Columbia a 161 and Triad 173.

Duncan McLain carded a 1-over 36, Nick Messinger a 2-over 37, Kolten Bauer a 3-over 38 and Jack Patterson and Sam Cogan both came in with 4-over 39s.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE TRIUMPHS IN QUAD: Addy Zellar fired a 5-over 41 to pace Edwardsville to a win over Breese Mater Dei, Belleville Althoff and Freeburg in a quadrangular meet at Stonewolf Golf Club in O’Fallon Tuesday, a par-36, 2,598-yard course.

The Tigers turned in a 185 on the day, with the Knights shooting 198, Crusaders 201 and Midgets 237.

Kayla Weinacht added a 9-over 45, Sydney Sahuri a 13-over 49 and Paige Hamel a 14-over 50.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 173, TRIAD 215: Ellie Kane’s 4-over 40 and Lauren Walsh’s 5-over 41 were enough to send Marquette Catholic to a 173-215 non-conference win over Triad at Belk Park in Wood River Tuesday.

Jersey and Roxana also took part, with their golfers playing as individuals. The Panthers’ Hannah Taylor had equal medalist honors with Kane with a 40 on the day.

CM TAKES QUAD: Isabella Roberts had equal medalist honors with Litchfield’s Brielle Martin, each firing a 8-over 43, as the Eagles defeated the host Purple Panthers, Hillsboro and Pana in a quadrangular meet at Litchfield Country Club Tuesday, a par-35, 2,928-yard course.

CM fired a 196, followed by the Hilltoppers with 208, the Purple Panthers with a 220 and Panthers a 227.

Maisey Watson added a 15-over 50 for the Eagles, Carmen Phillips a 16-over 51 and Sophie Blogoue a 17-over 52.

MONDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, TRIAD 11-18: Edwardsville came off a seventh-place finish in the Effingham Crossroads Classic over the weekend with a 25-11, 25-18 sweep over Triad in a non-conference match at Troy Monday evening.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers (9-4-1) with a seven-kill, 20-assist night; Megan Woll had 11 points from serve, including two aces, with Nicki Meyer and Shelbey Saye adding five points each. Rachel Verdun added six kills and Kymel Bell had three blocks.

The Tigers travel to Granite City to start their Southwestern Conference campaign at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 20-15: Emily Stahl had 11 points from serve and 13 digs as Alton swept Cahokia 25-20, 25-15 in a non-conference tilt Monday evening.

Savannah Fisher added five kills for the Redbirds, who also got eight points and nine digs from Kassie Funke and 10 digs from Annie Evans.

The Redbirds went to 10-5 on the year with the sweep.

JERSEY 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12-19: Faith Franke scored 20 points, including 11 straight on serve in the opening game, win a 25-12, 25-19 win over Piasa Southwestern at home Monday evening.

The Panthers went to 6-7 on the year with the sweep.

Mackenzie Thurston had 15 kills for the Panthers, with Kate Walsh adding 13 assists and Samantha Ayers 10 assists.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, ROXANA 20-23: Kennedy Carnes had 11 kills for Civic Memorial as they swept Roxana 25-20, 25-23 at Larry Milazzo Gym in Roxana Monday evening.

Both the Eagles took their record to 8-5 on the year with the sweep; Roxana fell to 9-5.

Sydney Marshall had 22 assists and Cara Melton 15 digs for CM; Braden Lackey led the Shells with seven kills and Niah Bevolo added 18 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Chris Hartrich scored twice as Marquette Catholic upended Granite City 7-1 in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Monday.

The Explorers ran their record to 7-1 on the year with the win; the Warriors fell to 1-2-5.

Zach Weinman and Brendan Nickloy also had goals for the Explorers; Lucas Rainwater had the only goal of the day for the Warriors.

Marquette travels to Jacksonville for a Thursday evening match.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Civic Memorial fell to 5-3 overall, 0-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 4-0 home loss to Triad Monday.

Colton Clark, Chase Jones (two goals) and Jason Deatheridge all goaled for the Knights in the win.

Triad went to 5-4 on the year with the win.

JERSEY 4, CARLINVILLE 1: Three second-half goals paced Jersey past Carlinville in a non-conference match in Jerseyville Monday as the Panthers took a 4-1 win.

Wyatt Freand, Jake Ridenhour and Alan Wendell all scored in the second half to help the Panthers run out winners; Eric Walker scored a first-half goal to give Jersey an early lead.

The Panthers went to 6-1 on the year with the win.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2, CARLYLE 1: Kedric Norwood and Stephen Korte each goaled in the second half to give Metro East Lutheran a 2-1 win over Carlyle Monday.

Thomas Schroader turned back six Indian shots to preserve the win; the Knights went to 5-3-1 on the year.

GILLESPIE 3, ROXANA 0: Roxana dropped a South Central Conference match to Gillespie on the road Monday;

The Shells fell to 1-7 overall, 1-2 in the SCC.

BOYS GOLF

STAUNTON 179, CARROLLTON 195: Carrollton’s Noah Robinson carded a 2-over 38 on the par-36, 3,046-yard Timber Lakes Golf Club to take medalist honors Monday as the Hawks dropped a 179-195 decison to host Staunton.

Ryan Billings fired a 4-over 40 for the Bulldogs, who went to 9-7 on the year. Carrollton fell to 1-8.

ALTON 181, JERSEY 188: Ryan Boyd carded a 8-over 43 to take medalist honors as Alton defeated Jersey 181-188 in a dual meet at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville Monday, a par-35, 3,279-yard layout.

Matt Moore fired a 10-over 45, Dylan Lahue an 11-over 46 and Brayden Haug a 12-over 47 to round out the Redbirds’ scorers; Adam Stilts had a 48 and Dalton Lahue a 51 for the Redbirds.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE DOWNS HIGHLAND, MATER DEI: Addy Zeller turned in a 3-over 39 to help Edwardsville to a triangular win over Highland and Breese Mater Dei at Highland Country Club Monday.

The Tigers fired a team 168 to the Knights’ 205 and Bulldogs’ 210 to run out winners.

Kayla Weinacht and Jessica Benson each had 6-over 42s on the par-36, 2,535-yard layout to help the Tigers; Paige Hamel had a 9-over 45.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 179, CIVIC MEMORIAL 211: Ellie Kane had a 4-over 40 to take the day’s medalist honors as Marquette Catholic defeated Civic Memorial 179-211 in a Monday non-conference dual meet at par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey.

Annie Kane had an 8-over 44, Lauren Walsh a 10-over 46 and Madi Connors a 13-over 49 for the Explorers.

Isabella Roberts led the Eagles with a 10-over 46 on the day.

O’FALLON 162, ALTON 194: Allysa McMinn and Brooke Boatman each had 3-over 39s to take equal medalist honors at O’Fallon defeated Alton 162-194 in a Southwestern Conference meet at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh Monday, a par-36, 2,675-yard course.

Natalie Meinkopf added a 5-over 41 for the Panthers; Annie Maynard led the Redbirds with a 10-over 46 and Addison Gregory added a 12-over 48.

COLLINSVILLE 169, GRANITE CITY 215: Granite City fell to 0-3 in the Southwestern Conference, 6-3 overall, with a 169-215 SWC loss to Collinsville at Granite City’s Arlington Greens course, a par-36 layout.

Allynnah O’Leary took medalist honors with a 3-over 39; Megan Keel led the Warriors with a 9-over 45.

The Warriors will be in Belleville East’s Par-3 Tournament Thursday.

