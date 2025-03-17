MADISON COUNTY - As the consolidated election approaches, voters have the option to vote early in Madison County. Election Day is Tuesday, April 1, 2025, but any qualified voter can vote starting on Monday, March 17, 2025, at eligible locations.

Alton

Alton’s early voting will begin on March 18, 2025. You can vote at the Scott Bibb Center, located at 1004 East 5th Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 17–21. From March 24–28, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bethalto

At Bethalto Village Hall at 213 N. Prairie Street, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17–21 and March 24–28, 2025.

Collinsville

You can go to the Collinsville Senior Citizen Center at 420 E. Main Street from 12–6 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28. On Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Edwardsville

You can vote at the Madison County Administration Building, located at 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 17–21. From March 24–28, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Godfrey

Voters can go to Godfrey Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28, 2025.

Granite City

In Granite City, you can vote at the Township Building, located at 2060 Delmar Avenue, Office B, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 17–21. From March 24–28, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ‘

Highland

At the Weinheimer Community Center at 1100 Main Street, voters can vote from 12–6 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28. You can also vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Madison

The Madison Fire Station at 1800 3rd Street is open for voting from 12–6 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28. You can also vote from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, and Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Troy

At Troy City Hall at 116 E. Market Street, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28.

Wood River

You can vote at the Wood River Township Office at 41 S. 9th Street in East Alton from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 17–21 and March 24–28, 2025.

