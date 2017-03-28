Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Early voting is under way at both the Madison County Clerk's Office and Madison County Administration Building.

This is the information for both of those locations:

Madison County Clerk's Office

157 N. Main Street, Room 109, Edwardsville

Monday, April 3

Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Madison County Administration Building

157 Main Street, 1st Floor, Edwardsville

Weekdays - March 27-31 - Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - April 1 - Hours: 9:00 a.m. - Noon

Other Madison County Early Voting Locations

Alton

Alton Law Enforcement Center, 1700 E. Broadway, Alton.

Godfrey

Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

Granite City

Township Building, 20608 Delmar Ave., Office B - Granite City.

Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Citizens Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville.

Highland

Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001, 9th St., Highland.

Bethalto

Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto

Troy

Troy City Hall, 116 E. Market St., Troy.

Wood River

Wood River Township Office, 41 S. 9th St., East Alton.

(Check with the different Madison County offices for exact hours for early voting).