Early voting is underway at Madison County locations
EDWARDSVILLE - Early voting is under way at both the Madison County Clerk's Office and Madison County Administration Building.
This is the information for both of those locations:
Madison County Clerk's Office
157 N. Main Street, Room 109, Edwardsville
Monday, April 3
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Administration Building
157 Main Street, 1st Floor, Edwardsville
Weekdays - March 27-31 - Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday - April 1 - Hours: 9:00 a.m. - Noon
Other Madison County Early Voting Locations
Alton
Alton Law Enforcement Center, 1700 E. Broadway, Alton.
Godfrey
Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.
Granite City
Township Building, 20608 Delmar Ave., Office B - Granite City.
Collinsville
Senior Citizens Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville.
Highland
Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001, 9th St., Highland.
Bethalto
Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto
Troy
Troy City Hall, 116 E. Market St., Troy.
Wood River
Wood River Township Office, 41 S. 9th St., East Alton.
(Check with the different Madison County offices for exact hours for early voting).