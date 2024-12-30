SHILOH — A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a stabbing incident that left her male partner in critical condition. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2024, in the 2600 block of Sierra Drive in Shiloh.

According to the Shiloh Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:04 a.m. in response to reports of a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, officers from both Shiloh and O’Fallon provided life-saving measures to the victim until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Marnequa T. Allen, was taken into custody at the scene. On Dec. 29, 2024, the St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Derek Smith issued a two-count warrant against Allen, charging her with attempted first-degree murder, classified as a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The warrants were reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Dominic Kujawa, and Allen is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail pending a petition for pre-trial detention.

The Shiloh Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the O’Fallon Police Department, Medstar Ambulance Service, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office in handling the case.

As a reminder, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

