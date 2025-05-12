WASHINGTON PARK — A shooting outside the Club Compound on the 2200 block of Kingshighway in Washington Park, St. Clair County, early Monday, May 12, 2025, resulted in one death and a suspect being hospitalized, according to the Illinois State Police.

At approximately 3:41 a.m. on May 12, 2025, the Washington Park Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 to investigate the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP said preliminary information indicates a male victim was shot outside the club by a suspect.

An off-duty Washington Park Police officer, who was working armed security at the club at the time, responded by shooting the suspect. The officer then secured the suspect until the Washington Park Police arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment, ISP said.

ISP added that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

More like this: